×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Jōkaku Gattai Oshirobots Project Gets Short Anime Directed by Masami Obari

posted on by Egan Loo
Original mixi_Anime project reimagines real castles as transforming, combining robots

The original mixi_Anime project Jōkaku Gattai Oshirobots (Castle Combiner Oshirobots) debuted a short anime directed by acclaimed mecha animator Masami Obari (Super Robot Wars OG: The Inspector, Detonator Orgun, Gravion) on Saturday:

The project reimagines the historical castles in Japan as giant robot that transform and combine. In particular, the short above features the Kumamoto, Takamatsu, and Aizu-Wakamatsu Castles. A group of children and the Shirodama (the castles' souls, who are actually historical army commanders) join forces to pilot the castles.

Megumi Hayashibara narrates the short. Tsunko plays Takeki, and Kenichi Suzumura plays Kiyomasa.

The mixi_Anime booth at the Shiro Expo 2022 event in Kanagawa Prefecture's Pacifico Yokohama North venue features a 2-meter (about 6-foot) tall cardboard Kumamoto Castle robot this weekend. It is also distributing Oshirobots trading cards of the same castle.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives