The original mixi _Anime project Jōkaku Gattai Oshirobots (Castle Combiner Oshirobots) debuted a short anime directed by acclaimed mecha animator Masami Obari ( Super Robot Wars OG: The Inspector , Detonator Orgun , Gravion ) on Saturday:

The project reimagines the historical castles in Japan as giant robot that transform and combine. In particular, the short above features the Kumamoto, Takamatsu, and Aizu-Wakamatsu Castles. A group of children and the Shirodama (the castles' souls, who are actually historical army commanders) join forces to pilot the castles.

Megumi Hayashibara narrates the short. Tsunko plays Takeki, and Kenichi Suzumura plays Kiyomasa.

The mixi _Anime booth at the Shiro Expo 2022 event in Kanagawa Prefecture's Pacifico Yokohama North venue features a 2-meter (about 6-foot) tall cardboard Kumamoto Castle robot this weekend. It is also distributing Oshirobots trading cards of the same castle.

Source: Comic Natalie