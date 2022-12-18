Arcana of Paradise -The Tower- Game Launches for Switch, PC on April 20

Game launches with English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified & Traditional Chinese, German, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese interface

Shueisha Games announced on Wednesday that it and Tasto Alpha will launch their Arcana of Paradise -The Tower- real-time roguelike deckbuilding adventure game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 20. The game will launch in an interface in English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, German, French, Spanish, or Brazilian Portuguese. It will also offer English and Japanese subtitles.

Shueisha Games launched a demo for the game on Steam .

It describes the game's story:

Guide a group of brave children trapped atop the tower as they make the perilous journey to the bottom in search of sustenance. Featuring a total of 20 playable children, each with their own starting cards, stacking the deck in their favor. In each run, players will be able to form a party of two to delve into the Tower. Choose wisely, as real-time battles call for split-second decisions. Execute attack cards with haste to string together powerful combos, and play defensive cards at the perfect moment to put enemies in a daze. Re-deal new cards instantly if dealt a lousy hand, and watch for cards that can flip with surprising positive and negative effects. Pick from hundreds of possible pairings, as each child earns new traits and upgrades after every successful run. Fight for survival against the tower's inhabitants that grow in peculiarity after every descent, and collect new battle cards after each skirmish. The spoils of victory create a conundrum - will the heroes reward fellow tower mates with nourishing loaves of bread or build out the deck on this run to aid the arduous trek into the belly of the beast?

Tom Ikeda ( Lollipop Chainsaw ) is directing the game and Masaoki Shindō ( RuriDragon ) is designing the characters.

Shueisha established Shueisha Games as a new wholly owned affiliated company in February. The company aims to develop smartphone games with original concepts and character designs from manga creators from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The company is also supporting several games through its Shueisha Game Creators Camp Project for indie developers.

