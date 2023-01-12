's previous simulpub chapters will be removed from Azuki on January 31

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki revealed in a blog post on Thursday that Kodansha is ending distribution of simulpub chapters on Azuki , starting on January 16. On January 31, previous simulpub chapters from Kodansha 's titles will be removed on the service. Azuki stated that this is a "policy change on Kodansha 's end that affects all of the platforms they distribute on." ANN reached out to Kodansha .

This change affects the following series:

Azuki teased an upcoming announcement "very soon."

Azuki launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki 's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Update: Updated title and order of information to reflect overall change to Kodansha 's program.

Source: Email correspondence