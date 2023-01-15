22/7's Nao Aikawa Goes on Hiatus to Focus on Studies

Aikawa joined idol group in February 2022

The official website for the idol group 22/7 announced on Saturday that group member Nao Aikawa will take a hiatus from the group starting on January 19 so that she can focus on her studies. She will not attend the "52OSAKA ~Girls Castle~" event on February 19, but will attend the planned "Nana Niji Live 2023" events on January 16 and 18.

The website will announce at a later date her planned return time to the group.

Aikawa joined the group as part of eight new members who joined the group in February 2022. The group now has a total of 14 members.

Since December 2020, five members have "graduated" from the group, including Urara Takatsuji , Ruri Umino , Mizuha Kuraoka , Aina Takeda , and Chiharu Hokaze . Hokaze graduated from the franchise in December 2020. Takatsuji left in November 2021. All five of the members' respective characters have also graduated from the franchise.

The 22/7 Ongaku no Jikan ( 22/7 Music Time) rhythm mobile game launched in May 2020 for iOS and Android devices and ended service in December 2021.

The 22/7 anime premiered in January 2020. The series had 12 episodes, plus a 13th "extra episode" titled "8+3=?" featuring all 11 main cast members at the time. Aniplex of America streamed the show as it aired in Japan on FunimationNow . The anime debuted on Crunchyroll in February 2020.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group originally had eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world.