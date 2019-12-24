Aniplex of America Streams 22/7, Darwin's Game, 'Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama?' Anime

Aniplex of America announced on Tuesday that it will stream the 22/7 , Darwin's Game , and Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? anime during the winter 2020 season. The company also began streaming English-subtitled promotional videos for all three anime.

The television anime of the 22/7 idol project will begin streaming on FunimationNow on January 11, and it will debut on Crunchyroll on February 10. The television commercial that Aniplex of America began streaming on Tuesday features the character Akane Maruyama.

Aniplex of America describes the story:

One day, Miu Takigawa suddenly receives a letter notifying her that she has been chosen as a member of a brand-new project. Half in disbelief, she heads over to the location stated on the letter. There, she finds seven other girls summoned there in the same fashion. The girls behold a giant, top-secret facility. They stand in bewilderment as they are told: "You are going to debut for a major record label as an idol group." A new kind of idol, never-before-seen, is about to be born here…

The anime will premiere on television in Japan on January 11.

Takao Abo ( The Rising of The Shield Hero , Norn9 ) is directing the series at A-1 Pictures . Chiaki Nagai ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Utano☆Princesama Legend Star ) and Reiji Miyajima ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Mononote - Edo Shinobi Kagyō manga) are in charge of series scripts. Majiro ( Macross Delta , Barakamon ) is handling the animation character designs and serving as chief animation director. Akira Takata ( Durarara!! , After the Rain ) and Satomi Tamura ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ) are also chief animation directors.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group based on the concept of "idols who cross dimensions" has eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world. Sony Music Records and Aniplex received 10,325 applications for the idol group and held five rounds of auditions.

The 22/7 idol group performs the anime's opening theme song "Muzui" (Difficult) and ending theme song "Sora no Emerald" (Emerald of the Sky) for the anime.

The television anime adaptation of FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga will debut on FunimationNow on January 3. The series will then debut on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE on February 2. The promotional video that Aniplex of America began streaming on Tuesday debuted in Japanese in October.

Aniplex of America describes the story:

Kaname Sudo, an ordinary high school student, receives an invitation email to try a mysterious app called " Darwin's Game ." Kaname, upon launching the app, is drawn into a game where players fight one another using superpowers called Sigils. Without knowing the reason for all this, can Kaname survive furious battles against the powerful players who attack him?

The series will premiere with a one-hour episode in Japan on January 3.

Yoshinobu Tokumoto ( Comic Girls ) is directing the series at Nexus . FLIPFLOPs member Shū Miyama is writing the scripts. Kazuya Nakanishi (animation director for Granbelm , Comic Girls ) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Golden Kamuy ) is composing the music.

ASCA ( Fate/Apocrypha , Sword Art Online: Alicization theme songs) is performing the opening theme song "CHAIN." Mashiro Ayano ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Re:CREATORS themes) is performing the show's ending theme song "Alive."

Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ( Uchi Tama!? ~ Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka?~ ), the anime based on Sony Creative Products Inc. 's Uchi Tama!? project, will begin streaming on FunimationNow on January 9 and on Crunchyroll on February 8. The commercial that Aniplex of America began streaming on Tuesday debuted in Japanese in November.

Aniplex of America describes the anime:

“ Tama & Friends : Have you seen my Tama?” debuted in 1983 as a popular character on stationery and accessories. Tama, the beloved neighborhood cat who is known for the patch on his forehead and yellow ears, has now taken on a human form! Featuring Tama and his quirky friends, Uchitama is a brand-new type of heartwarming anime that might even be the new definition of kawaii!? In a city somewhere in Japan, there's a flyer often seen on Third Street with a picture of a cat with a kinked tail, bearing the words: “Have you seen Tama?” A young boy gazes at the flyer, but he has fluffy ears on his head…!? Watch the dogs and cats from Third Street take on a human form and get up to some mischief. Take a peek into the wonderful lives of Tama and his friends.

The series will premiere on Fuji TV 's Noitamina block on January 9.

Kiyoshi Matsuda ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Kakegurui×× ) is directing the anime at MAPPA and Lapin Track ( Sarazanmai ). Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!! ) is in charge of series scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is designing the characters. [email protected] from the music group MYTH&ROID is composing the music.

wacci is performing the opening theme song "Friends," and the show's cast are performing the ending theme songs, which will change every week.