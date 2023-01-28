Comikey Licenses The Cursed Prince's Servant Manga

Comikey announced on Thursday that it has licensed Yuki Shibamiya's The Cursed Prince's Servant ( Noroi Ko no Meshitsukai ) manga. The manga is available now on Comikey 's app and website.

© Yuki Shibamiya, Hakusensha, Comikey Media Inc.

Comikey describes The Cursed Prince's Servant :

Renee, a girl with the curse of immortality, struggles to find a job as she keeps getting fired because of her curse. That is until one day, she is scouted to become a servant for a certain prince. As it turns out, the prince lives in confinement due to his curse of poison, which kills everyone he touches! Their curses are polar opposites, but as fate brings them together, their bond grows only stronger...

Shibamiya launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in March 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's seventh volume on September 20, and the eighth volume will ship on February 20.

Comikey also revealed on Thursday that it will release the following new licenses with its partnerships with CNC Revolution, Manhwakyung, and Storysoop: Pixel's I See You , An Eunjin and SeolockT's The Voice Next Door , and Jackbull's Sora Haena! .

Source: Press release