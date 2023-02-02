CrimeSight Game Ends Service in May

Game launched in April 2022

CrimeSight

announced on Monday that itsmystery simulation game will end its service on May 1 at 12:00 a.m. PDT (effectively, May 2 at 12:00 a,m. PDT/3:00 a.m. EDT).

The game's sales of Bundles ended on January 30, and sales of the Standard and Deluxe editions will end on February 27 at 9:00 p.m. PDT (effectively, February 28 at 12:00 a.m. EDT). Online battles and the game itself will no longer be available after the service ends.

The game launched for PC via Steam in April 2022. Konami describes the game:

London, 2075. A cutting-edge predictive system called Foresight AI is developed to predict future crimes based on network data. As a result, crime is reduced by 90% worldwide. However, the system soon predicts an unavoidable incident, one that could steer the world on the path to ruin. Fearing the worst, Foresight AI's developers craft a new artificial intelligence that can track down and solve the most heinous of crimes before they occur. They dub this AI "Sherlock", after the peerless detective of classic literature. As it works on several cases, Sherlock discovers a harrowing truth: Sitting at the center of these cases like a spider on a web is Moriarty, an AI that rivals Sherlock's capabilities.

In the game, players try to figure out both the culprit and the victim. Moriarty and Sherlock are represented as AI, and players take on the roles of pawns. One pawn is the target, another one is the villain, and the rest are standard participants. Players on the Moriarty side must meet several conditions to succeed in their murder plot. Players on the Sherlock side attempt to solve the mystery.