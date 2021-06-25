Konami Announces New CrimeSight Mystery Simulation Game for PC

Gameplay trailers streamed

Konami announced on Thursday a new mystery simulation game titled CrimeSight for PC via Steam . The company streamed a trailer:

In the game, players try to figure out both the culprit and the victim. Moriarty and Sherlock are represented as AI, and players take on the roles of pawns. One pawn is the target, another one is the villain, and the rest are standard participants. Players on the Moriarty side must meet several conditions to succeed in their murder plot. Players on the Sherlock side attempt to solve the mystery.

The company began streaming two gameplay videos that detail the game's Moriarty and Sherlock sides.

[Moriarty's Tips 01: Murder Conditions] In order for the villain to kill the target, the following conditions must be met. 1: Villain possesses a weapon. 2. Villain is in same area as target. 3. No witnesses are in the room or within the line of sight. #CrimeSight(@CRIMESIGHT_EN)Jun 24

[Sherlock's Tips 01: The Weapon] As Moriarty knows the location of the murder weapon, a person who hasn't had a weapon equipped for a long time is unlikely to be the villian. However, that may just be another part of Moriarty's plan. #CrimeSight(@CRIMESIGHT_EN)Jun 24

The YouTube trailer's page describes the story:

2075, London Heinous crime around the world has been reduced by 90% thanks to the implementation of a “Foresight AI” which is able to predict future crimes based on information found on the network. However, the Foresight AI predicts a future where the world falls into ruin due to incidents which cannot be prevented. This concerns the system developers, who engineer an AI that specializes in tracking and solving these crimes. The new AI is given the name “Sherlock” as an homage to the legendary detective of old. Pursuing a number of cases leads Sherlock to a single conclusion. At the center of these incidents Sherlock's equal rival, the AI “Moriarty,” lies in wait.

The company is recruiting players for a closed beta test on Twitter and Discord.

Source: Crimesight game's website and Twitter account via Gematsu