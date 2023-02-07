Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX Game's Trailer Reveals June Release in West

Game launches on June 6 in N. America, June 9 in Europe/Oceania

NIS America began streaming on Tuesday a gameplay trailer for the Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX game, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 6 in North America and on June 9 in Europe and Oceania.

The game will launch for consoles in Japan on February 23.

The updated version of the original arcade shoot'em up game will feature vertical screen play, score attack, boss rush, and the ability to pilot two ships simultaneously. There will also be online play and rankings. The original music as well as remixed music will be available.

There will be a limited edition that includes a 2-disc soundtrack, poster, acrylic phone stand, and box.

The original Raiden III arcade game debuted in 2005.

NIS America released the Raiden IV x MIKADO remix game on January 31.

Raiden V: Director's Cut , an enhanced version of Moss ' original Raiden V game, launched for Switch in July 2019. Moss released the game in September 2017 for the PlayStation 4, and in October 2017 for PC via Steam .