Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Game's Trailer Reveals January 31 Release

NIS America began streaming a new trailer for the Raiden IV x MIKADO remix game on Wednesday. The trailer previews gameplay footage, and also reveals the game's January 31, 2023 release date.

NIS America will release the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The updated version of the original arcade shoot'em up game includes new music, battle modes, and vertical screen play. The game will get a special edition featuring a two-disc soundtrack.

The original arcade game debuted in 2007, and an updated version Raiden IV: OverKill launched for PlayStation 3 in 2014 and on PC in 2015. The Raiden IV x MIKADO remix game launched for Nintendo Switch in May 2021.

Raiden V: Director's Cut , an enhanced version of Moss ' original Raiden V game, launched for Switch in July 2019. Moss released the game in September 2017 for the PlayStation 4, and in October 2017 for PC via Steam .