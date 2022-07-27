Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Game Gets PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Versions in Early 2023

Trailer streamed for updated version of arcade shoot'em up game

NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will release the Raiden IV x MIKADO remix game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in early 2023. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The updated version of the original arcade shoot'em up game includes new music, battle modes, and vertical screen play.

The game will get a special edition featuring a two-disc soundtrack.

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix game launched for Nintendo Switch in May 2021.

The original arcade game debuted in 2007, and an updated version Raiden IV: OverKill launched for PlayStation 3 in 2014 and on PC in 2015.

Raiden V: Director's Cut , an enhanced version of Moss ' original Raiden V game, launched for Switch in July 2019. Moss released the game in September 2017 for the PlayStation 4, and in October 2017 for PC via Steam .