News
Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Game Gets PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Versions in Early 2023

posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for updated version of arcade shoot'em up game

NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will release the Raiden IV x MIKADO remix game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in early 2023. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The updated version of the original arcade shoot'em up game includes new music, battle modes, and vertical screen play.

The game will get a special edition featuring a two-disc soundtrack.

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix game launched for Nintendo Switch in May 2021.

The original arcade game debuted in 2007, and an updated version Raiden IV: OverKill launched for PlayStation 3 in 2014 and on PC in 2015.

Raiden V: Director's Cut, an enhanced version of Moss' original Raiden V game, launched for Switch in July 2019. Moss released the game in September 2017 for the PlayStation 4, and in October 2017 for PC via Steam.

Source: NIS America's YouTube channel

