A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life Novels Get TV Anime

AlphaPolis announced on Friday that author Howahowa Shiina and illustrator Yamaada's Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudōki ( A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime series. The staff revealed a teaser visual for the series.

AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is releasing the novels' manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A new type of VRMMO called "One More Free Life Online" is out. He logs in as a young boy avatar called "Earth". Taichi Tanaka (38, single) has a regular office job and enjoys playing video games in his free time. In a world where the player is free to do as they wish, he decides to master a skill that's been deemed to be useless! He makes potions that are too much of a hassle to make, cooks food that is excessively too good, and uses bizarre original weapons to hunt monsters... An adventure manga about an ordinary middle-aged man leisurely enjoying his VRMMO sandbox game!

AlphaPolis began releasing the novels in 2014. The novels' 27th volume will ship on February 20.

Shuuya Rikudou launched the manga adaptation in 2014. The manga's 10th volume will ship on February 21.

Sources: AlphaPolis, Comic Natalie