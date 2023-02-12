Dragon Quest Heroes Producer Ryota Aomi Leaves Square Enix

Dragon Quest Heroes producer Ryota Aomi announced on Twitter on Friday that he has resigned from Square Enix .

Aomi has been with Square Enix for 13 years, and has worked on the Dragon Quest franchise for 16 years. Aomi thanked players, staff, and Square Enix , and stated that he is starting a "new adventure" at a new company. Aomi said he plans to inform fans of his new job at a later date.

Before working at Square Enix , Aomi worked as a game designer for such Pokémon games as Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon Trozei! . He also worked on the 2007 game Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors before joining Square Enix .

At Square Enix he served as a producer on the Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below and Dragon Quest Heroes II games. Before that he was an assistant producer for Dragon Quest: Monster Battle Road and Dragon Quest: Monster Battle Road Victory .

ANN interviewed Aomi in 2015 about the Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below game.

Source: Ryota Aomi's Twitter account via Gematsu