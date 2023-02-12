×
Dragon Quest Heroes Producer Ryota Aomi Leaves Square Enix

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Aomi worked at Square Enix for 13 years

Dragon Quest Heroes producer Ryota Aomi announced on Twitter on Friday that he has resigned from Square Enix.

Aomi has been with Square Enix for 13 years, and has worked on the Dragon Quest franchise for 16 years. Aomi thanked players, staff, and Square Enix, and stated that he is starting a "new adventure" at a new company. Aomi said he plans to inform fans of his new job at a later date.

Before working at Square Enix, Aomi worked as a game designer for such Pokémon games as Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon Trozei!. He also worked on the 2007 game Dragon Quest Swords: The Masked Queen and the Tower of Mirrors before joining Square Enix.

At Square Enix he served as a producer on the Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below and Dragon Quest Heroes II games. Before that he was an assistant producer for Dragon Quest: Monster Battle Road and Dragon Quest: Monster Battle Road Victory.

ANN interviewed Aomi in 2015 about the Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below game.

Source: Ryota Aomi's Twitter account via Gematsu

