Heart Cocktail Colorful Anime to Air on March 21, 28

NHK announced on Monday that the anime will premiere its first three episodes on General on March 21, and its last two episodes on March 28. While NHK did not mention a delay, the anime's original announcement originally had a premiere date of late February for the anime.

Heart Cocktail Colorful is based on Seizou Watase 's Heart Cocktail manga, which Watase wrote in the 1980s and has 11 volumes. The full color manga told love stories set in urban environments. The new manga will continue to tell love stories, but will take place in the present day. Some of the stories will include a love story with an age difference, a love story between two people who cannot meet due to the pandemic, and the love of a single mother.

The anime will star Kazuya Kamenashi , Tamiyoshi Okuda , and Hikari Mitsushima .

The manga previously inspired a television anime adaptation from 1986 to 1988. Okuda also voiced a role in that anime.

