Sore Shikanai Wake Nai Deshō Picture Book Gets TV Anime on March 22

Hakusensha announced on Friday that Shinsuke Yoshitake's Sore Shikanai Wake Nai Deshō (That's Not All There Is, Right?) picture book is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on the NHK Educational (E Tele) channel on March 22 from 9:45 a.m. to 9:54 a.m. (8:45 p.m. to 8:54 p.m. EDT).

The book centers on a girl who worries too much about the future, and her grandmother who tells her that the future has many possibilities. Through her family, the girl learns a fun way to view the future.

The cast includes Riko Koike as the protagonist, Sara Matsumoto as the protagonist's older brother, Yui Makino as the protagonist's mother, and Kaori Asou as the protagonist's grandmother.

Ryūshiro Yoshiba is directing the anime at NHK Art in collaboration with Studio Nanahoshi . Yukiko Honma and Nobuhiko Hayashi are the anime producers. The company stu, Kamikaze Douga , and the Tokyo University of the Arts Graduate School of Film and New Media collaborated on the project's development, and NHK Enterprise and the editing department of Hakusensha 's Monthly Moe magazine also assisted on the production.

Yoshitake and Hakusensha published the picture book in November 2018. The anime will be the first television anime adaptation of any of Yoshitake's works.

Sources: PR Times, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web