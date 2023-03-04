Honami Shirono's I Want to Be a Wall Manga Ends

Final volume releases on April 1

I Want to Be a Wall

ended the) manga on January 18. The manga's third and final volume will ship on April 1.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yuriko, an asexual woman, agrees to take a husband to satisfy her parents—which is how she finds herself tying the knot with Gakurouta, a gay man in love with his childhood friend with his own complicated family circumstances. And so begins the tale of their marriage of convenience.

Shirono launched the manga on the B's Log CHEEK label on the Comic pixiv website in March 2019.



