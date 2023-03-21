News
Classroom for Heroes Anime's 1st Video Reveals More Staff, Theme Song Artists, July Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Shin Araki's Eiyū Kyōshitsu (Classroom For Heroes) light novel series unveiled a new promotional video and a new visual for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals more staff, July premiere date, and theme song artists for the anime.
VTuber Kaede Higuchi is performing the anime's opening theme song. Akane Kumada is performing the anime's ending theme song. The anime's website did not reveal the titles of the songs.
The newly announced staff members include:
- Assistant Director: Hideaki Nakano
- Chief Animation Director: Eri Kojima
- Main Prop Design: Noboru Jitsuhara
- Monster & Mechanical Design: Yasuhiro Moriki, Miki Matsuda
- Accessory Design: Ryou Akizuki
- Color Key Artist: Sachiko Harada
- Art Director: e-caesar
- Art Supervision: Junichi Higashi
- Art: Shinya Tanaka
- Art Design: Ryota Fukai
- Backgrounds: Studio Easter
- 3D Director: Makoto Endo
- 2D Works/CG Producer: Tsutomu Nagai
- Director of Photography: Kōhei Tanada
- Compositing Special Effects: Mika Narukawa
- Photography: Graphinica
- Editing: Gō Sadamatsu
- Sound Director: Takayuki Yamaguchi
- Sound Effects: Yui Ando
- Recording Engineer: Shiori Saitō
- Sound Production: Jinnan Studio
- Music: Kotaro Nakagawa
- Music Production: Lantis
The cast includes:
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Sket Dance, Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU, Shadowverse) is directing the anime at Actas. Naoki Hayashi (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU, Citrus, Black Fox) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kōsuke Kawamura (OniAi, ISLAND, Remake Our Life!) is the character designer and chief animation director.
The academy fantasy novel series is set in Rosewood Academy, a school that trains future heroes destined to protect mankind. The school accepts only those with the most potential. Arnest Flaming, a girl who boasts the top record in the academy, is assigned to guide a mysterious but cheerful new student named Blade who rivals her own power.
Araki published the first volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko light novel label in January 2015, with illustrations by Haruyuki Morisawa (The Princess and the Pilot, The Pilot's Love Song, Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne). The 13th volume will ship on Friday.
Koara Kishida launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015.
Araki previously wrote the GJ Club light novel series. which had nine main volumes from 2010 to 2012, and a sequel middle school series that ran for eight main volumes from 2012 to 2014. The novels inspired a 2013 television anime. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.
Sources: Classroom For Heroes anime's website, Comic Natalie