Classroom for Heroes Anime's 1st Video Reveals More Staff, Theme Song Artists, July Debut

The official website for the television anime of Shin Araki 's Eiyū Kyōshitsu ( Classroom For Heroes ) light novel series unveiled a new promotional video and a new visual for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals more staff, July premiere date, and theme song artists for the anime.

© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会

VTuber Kaede Higuchi is performing the anime's opening theme song. Akane Kumada is performing the anime's ending theme song. The anime's website did not reveal the titles of the songs.

The newly announced staff members include:

The cast includes:

Reiji Kawashima as Blade



© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会

Misuzu Yamada as Arnest Flaming



© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会

Nao Tōyama as Sophi



© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会

Hina Kino as Cú Chulainn



© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会

© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会

Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU

Citrus

Black Fox

) is directing the anime at) is writing and supervising the scripts.) is the character designer and chief animation director.

The academy fantasy novel series is set in Rosewood Academy, a school that trains future heroes destined to protect mankind. The school accepts only those with the most potential. Arnest Flaming, a girl who boasts the top record in the academy, is assigned to guide a mysterious but cheerful new student named Blade who rivals her own power.

Araki published the first volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko light novel label in January 2015, with illustrations by Haruyuki Morisawa ( The Princess and the Pilot , The Pilot's Love Song , Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne ). The 13th volume will ship on Friday.

Koara Kishida launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015.

Araki previously wrote the GJ Club light novel series. which had nine main volumes from 2010 to 2012, and a sequel middle school series that ran for eight main volumes from 2012 to 2014. The novels inspired a 2013 television anime. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.