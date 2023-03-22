News
Polgyon Pictures Produces New Bloody Escape Anime Film with Director Goro Taniguchi
posted on by Alex Mateo
Fuji TV announced a new anime film titled Bloody Escape -Jigoku no Kōsōgeki- that will open in theaters in Japan in early spring 2024. The film's staff unveiled a promotional video and visual:
The video teases the premise of "androids vs. vampires vs. yakuza." The film follows the android Kisaragi. He is being chased by an organization of immortal vampires who aim to conquer a divided Tokyo. The yakuza vow to avenge their murdered boss and enter the fight.
Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass, One Piece Film Red) is directing and writing the movie at Polygon Pictures. Yūsuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem franchise, No More Heroes, Donyatsu) is designing the characters. Slow Curve is planning and producing the film, and GAGA is distributing.
Source: Bloody Escape film's website
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history