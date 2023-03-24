News
Rinkai! Project About Women's Cycling Gets Anime, Manga
posted on by Egan Loo
The Rinkai! project unveiling at mixi_anime's AnimeJapan booth announced on Saturday that an anime adaptation and a manga series have been green-lit. The project follows the competitive world of women's bicycle racing.
The story centers on women's cycling which debuted in Japan shortly after World War II, but organized competitions folded after just 15 years and laid dormant for several decades. Then the Rinkai League launched to revive the sport.
The manga will launch on the Manga Bang! service this year, but the staff has not announced the anime's launch date.
The cast for the project includes:
Azusa Aoi as Nana Hiratsuka
The project will launch a streaming program on YouTube in late April, and the staff teases more characters will be unveiled.
Source: Rinkai! project unveiling at AnimeJapan