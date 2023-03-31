Kuso Miso Technique Gay Manga Has Original Video Anime Planned With Crowdfunding

A website opened on Saturday to announce that the first "official" anime adaptation of Junichi Yamakawa's Kuso Miso Technique manga has been green-lit for this year. Despite the April 1 date of the announcement, the Comic Natalie and Dengeki Online websites report that they confirmed the legitimacy of the announcement. Anime Tokyo is producing the Shin Yaranai ka medium-length original video anime as an all-ages title, and the staff plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in early summer.

The story begins with Masaki Michishita, an ordinary prep school student who is rushing to the bathroom in a park one day. Despite his rush, he spots Takakazu Abe, an exceedingly handsome auto mechanic sitting on a bench. The two exchange looks, and after Abe utters "Yaranai ka" (Shall we do it?), the two begin their encounter. The anime will expand upon the one-shot manga and incorporate elements from Yamakawa's other works, as well as its own unique story elements.

Studio Kingyoiro 's Pierre Itō ( Kenda Master Ken , World, Before You End ) is directing the planned anime. Itō had personally discovered the manga on the online Futaba Channel forum during his junior high school years, and had then created and posted an unofficial live-action fan video on YouTube under the pseudonym "Yoshirō Sasaki." (As of Saturday, that video is still active with over 555,000 views.) Itō recalls going to his private high school dressed in Abe's blue outfit, and he continued to cosplay as Abe while dancing to The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime's "Hare Hare Yukai" song at his school's culture festival and attending Comic Market.

"Yoshirō Sasaki" is voicing Takakazu Abe in the planned anime, and Sorate ("who just graduated high school") is voicing Masaki Michishita. "Ikansoku" is writing the script, and Taiten Kawakami is collaborating on the scenario.

Yamakawa published the original one-shot manga in the second issue of BaraComi, a special manga spinoff from the gay men's magazine Barazoku, in 1987. In the early 2000s, the manga's dialogue line "Yaranai ka" became an Internet meme.

Sources: anime's website, Comic Natalie, Dengeki Online