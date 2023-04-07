Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles Game Collection Launches on August 29 in N. America

September 1 in Europe, September 8 in Oceania

NIS America began streaming on Friday a trailer for Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles , a collection of the Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom games, and it reveals that the collection will launch for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 29 in North America, September 1 in Europe, and September 8 in Oceania. The video highlights Rhapsody II :

The games will support English and Japanese voiceover.

The collection will get a limited edition that includes a hardcover artbook, 2-disc soundtracks for both games, three art cards, two acrylic displays, a cloth poster, and a box.

Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles will mark the first Western releases for the second and third games in the Rhapsody/Marl Kingdom series.

Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess ( Little Princess: Marl Ōkoku no Ningyō Hime 2 ) originally launched for PlayStation in Japan in November 1999. Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom ( Tenshi no Present: Marl Ōkoku Monogatari ) debuted for PlayStation 2 in Japan in December 2000.

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure launched for PlayStation in 1998 in Japan and in 2000 in North America. The game got a Nintendo DS version in 2008. Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3, a compilation featuring the La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure games for Switch and PC, launched in North America in August 2022, and then in Europe and Australia in September 2022.