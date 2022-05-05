La Pucelle: Ragnarok, Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Game Compilation's Trailer Reveals August 30 Release

September 2 in Europe, September 9 in Australia

NIS America began streaming on Thursday a trailer for Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3, a compilation featuring the La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure games for Nintendo Switch and PC, and it reveals that it will launch for Switch in North America on August 30. The compilation will then launch in Europe on September 2 and in Australia on September 9.

La Pucelle: Ragnarok is an updated port of the 2002 La Pucelle: Tactics game, and it launched in Japan only in 2009 for the PlayStation Portable.

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure launched for PlayStation in 1998 in Japan and in 2000 in North America. The game got a Nintendo DS version in 2008.