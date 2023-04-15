Subcontracting Studio Takuranke Files for Bankruptcy, But Newer Takuranke Company Continues (Updated)

Update: Takuranke founder Hiroyuki Yamada reported on April 5 that while Studio Takuranke , the original limited company he co-established in 1987, went bankrupt, Takuranke still continues to operate as a newer corporation he established in 2014. ANN's original article is below. Thanks, Sarcataclysmal.

The financial research firm Teikoku Databank reported on April 5 that Tokyo-based subcontracting anime studio Studio Takuranke filed for bankruptcy in a Tokyo district court on March 29. The firm stated the company's current debt is under investigation.

The studio was founded in September 1987, although it was re-established as a corporation in February 2014. The studio mostly works on in-between and key animation.

The studio has worked on several hundred anime works, but is perhaps best known for its work on most of the entries in the Pokémon anime franchise, including Pokémon: Black and White , Pokémon Sun & Moon , Pokémon XY , Pokémon XY & Z , Pokémon Journeys: The Series , and several Pokémon films.

The company has also worked on many Studio Ghibli films, including Spirited Away , Princess Mononoke , Porco Rosso , Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea , The Wind Rises , Whisper of the Heart , When Marnie Was There , The Secret World of Arrietty , From Up On Poppy Hill , Howl's Moving Castle , and The Tale of Princess Kaguya .

Some of the other films and television series the company has worked on include Eureka Seven , all four Rebuild of Evangelion films, the Patlabor franchise, the City Hunter franchise, Fullmetal Alchemist , Ghost in the Shell , Cowboy Bebop , Code Geass , Doraemon , many entries in the Gundam franchise, and many more.

The company has also worked on the Momotaro Dentetsu video game series.

Sources: Teikoku Databank's Twitter account, Yahoo! Japan News via Otakomu