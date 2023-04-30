Compass Project's Videos Reveal New Animation's 2025 Date, Manga & Novel Spinoffs

Cast returns for animation

The "Super #Compass" stage panel at the Nico Nico Chōkaigi 2023 convention revealed on Sunday the second promotional video from the animation project of NHN PlayArt and Dwango 's #Compass—Combat Providence Analysis System ( #Compass Sentō Setsuri Kaiseki System ) online real-time strategy game. The video teases the animation project's 2025 date.

The video features the following cast and characters:

Hachioji-P composed the video's background music .

The game franchise also announced several manga and novel projects.

A manga based on "Alkali Rettōsei" (Alkali Underachiever), the theme song of the game's character Lyrica, will start serialization in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine around this summer. Kinosaki is credited for the original story, and the manga artist will be announced soon. Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint will also publish a spinoff novel version by Kinosaki with illustrations by Kurowa on August 25.

Manga artists Ryūse, Mano, and Chamooi will draw full-color manga series featuring the characters Tadaomi Ōka and Gustav Heydrich; Rinne Itomeguri; and Reiya, respectively in Kadokawa 's vertical-scrolling webcomic service TATESC Comics.

Kadokawa 's Beans Bunko light novel imprint will publish a collection of short stories by Mari Kōsaka featuring Amairo Kitsunegasaki, Alice Aoharu, and Marcos'55. A novel by Kaoru Benihara with illustration by Mano will feature Rinne Itomeguri.

#Compass is a three-versus-three capture the flag-style battle game. Players form teams of three by selecting from the game's roster of colorful characters and fight to capture checkpoints in a certain amount of time. The team that obtains control of the most checkpoints is declared the victor.

The iOS, Android, and Amazon app game is free to play with in-game item purchases in Japan and Taiwan. It has more than 15 million downloads since launching in 2016.

The game already inspired a series of four-minute anime shorts from TMS Entertainment and other studios in 2018.

