News
Oi! Tonbo Golf Manga's 2024 Anime Confirmed
posted on by Egan Loo
ANN confirmed on Monday that the wraparound jacket band on Ken Kawasaki and Yū Furusawa's 44th Oi! Tonbo (Hey! Tonbo) manga volume has announced that an anime adaptation of the manga has been green-lit for 2024.
The story begins with Igarashi, who was disqualified as a pro golfer after a certain "incident" and thus moves to Kagoshima Prefecture's Tokara Islands to step out of the limelight. On these islands known as "Japan's last unexplored wilderness," he encounters a naive girl named Tonbo.
As it turns out, these supposedly unexplored islands have a homemade golf course, where Tonbo plays every day. She demonstrates genius-level prowess, playing every kind of shot with just one golf club, a 3-iron. Igarashi is amazed at Tonbo's talent, even as he harbors doubts about her only using a 3-iron. Yet, hidden deep in Tonbo's heart lies a painful, sad past ….
Story creator Kawasaki and artist Furusawa launched the manga in Weekly Gold Digest, a general-interest golfing magazine from Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd., in August 2014. The 45th volume will ship in late June.
Source: 44th Oi! Tonbo manga volume