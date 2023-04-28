Oi! Tonbo Golf Manga Listed With 2024 Anime

Image via Amazon

The Sendai branch of the Kikuya Shoten bookstore chain posted an image ofand's 44th(Hey! Tonbo) manga volume on Friday. According to the wraparound jacket band on the image, an anime adaptation of the manga has been green-lit for 2024. The volume will ship on Monday.

The story begins with Igarashi, who was disqualified as a pro golfer after a certain "incident" and thus moves to Kagoshima Prefecture's Tokara Islands to step out of the limelight. On these islands known as "Japan's last unexplored wilderness," he encounters a naive girl named Tonbo.

As it turns out, these supposedly unexplored islands have a homemade golf course, where Tonbo plays every day. She demonstrates genius-level prowess, playing every kind of shot with just one golf club, a 3-iron. Igarashi is amazed at Tonbo's talent, even as he harbors doubts about her only using a 3-iron. Yet, hidden deep in Tonbo's heart lies a painful, sad past ….

Story creator Kawasaki and artist Furusawa launched the manga in Weekly Gold Digest, a general-interest golfing magazine from Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd., in August 2014.

Source: Kikuya Shoten chain's Sendai branch