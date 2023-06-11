Sanrio's Cinnamoroll Character Gets New Net Short Anime in October

's #1 character reimagined if he had not been found by Cafe Cinnamon worker

Sanrio is launching the "I.Cinnamoroll" brand for its Cinnamoroll character (also known as Cinnamon in Japan), and the brand's official YouTube channel will start streaming a new I.Cinnamoroll short anime this October.

In Cinnamoroll's origin story, a white dog flew down from the skies one day and was discovered by a female Cafe Cinnamon worker. The "I.Cinnamoroll" brand depicts an alternate world that poses a what-if question: What if Cinnamoroll had not met the Cafe Cinnamon worker on that fateful day? The "I" in the title stands for both the English first-person pronoun "I" and the Japanese word "ai" (love), and it represents the brand's theme of taking care of one's own body and mind.

In addition to the new net short anime, Cinnamoroll and actor Ken Yasuda will star in the cooking show Cinnamon to Yasuda Ken no Yurudoki Sūbun Cooking. The show will premiere on the TBS Television channel on Saturday, October 7 at 9:25 a.m.

Sanrio just announced the final results of its Character Ranking 2023 on Sunday, and Cinnamoroll won for the fourth year in a row. He garnered 4,376,064 votes out of the total of 44,487,850.

The character already inspired the Cinnamon the Movie anime in 2007, and he launched his own official YouTube channel in March with an earlier net anime Cinnamon Anime Damon.

Source: Comic Natalie