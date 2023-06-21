Fate/Samurai Remnant Game's Trailer Confirms September 29 Release in the West

Game features new & returning Servants, historical Masters in story set during Keian Uprising

Koei Tecmo America formally released a new trailer for Fate/Samurai Remnant , its new action RPG for the Fate franchise , during the streamed Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The English-subtitled trailer confirms the game's September 28 release date in Japan, and the September 29 launch date outside of Japan.

The 4th year of the Keian Era, Edo Period. It has been several decades since the end of a turbulent, blood-soaked era. People were enjoying peace and tranquility. But, a battle between seven pairs of Masters and Servants is about to begin, as the "Waxing Moon Ritual" unfolds in the shadows. Miyamoto Iori, a young man in Asakusa, finds himself caught in the violence of a Holy Grail War.

America describes the game's story:

The trailer also highlights the game's Servants, with some new Servants making their debut in the game, and some returning, including Miyamoto Musashi and Jeanne d'Arc Alter. The name of the story's protagonist is Miyamoto Iori, and he is the Master of an unnamed Saber-class Servant. Miyamoto Musashi appears as a Berserker, and is the Servant of the courtesan Takao Dayu. Jeanne d'Arc Alter appears as a Lancer, and is the Servant of rebel survivor Chiemon. Other Masters with as-yet unknown Servants include Ming China general Zheng Chenggong (with Archer Servant), martial scholar Yui Shousetsu (with Rider Servant), and Swedish Clock Tower mage Dorothea Coyett (with Assassin Servant).

Rei Wataru , the artist for the Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Pseudo-Singularity III (which features Miyamoto Musashi as a central character), is designing the characters. Hikaru Sakurai ( Steampunk visual novel series) and Yuichiro Higashide ( Tokyo Babel ), who have both written scenarios for Fate/Grand Order , are supervising the game's story. CloverWorks is animating the game's intro video.

The game will release worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam ), and Switch. Type-Moon is supervising the project, and Aniplex is collaborating on its production.

Source: Fate/Samurai Remnant game's website