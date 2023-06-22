Manga UP! Launches 'You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story' Manga in English

Manga UP! Global announced on Friday that it has started releasing Carpaccio Noyama 's manga adaptation of Makiko Nagaoka 's You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story ( Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi ) light novel series in English.

The company describes the series:

Introverted high-school student Ryuto is forced to confess to his crush, the most popular and beautiful girl in school, Luna. Surprisingly enough, she replies, "Then, how about we go out? I'm single right now anyhow." Then right after school, she invites Ryuto to her room...?! Despite being completely different from one another, including the amount of experience with love and types of friends they have, the two of them are about to embark on a relationship full of firsts!

Noyama launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in February 2022. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 12.

Nagaoka launched the light novel series under Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko label with the first novel volume in September 2020, with illustrations by magako . The sixth volume shipped on March 17.

The light novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation this year.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.