Sand Land Full Color Manga Launches on August 4

© バード・スタジオ／集英社

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that it will begin serializing'smanga in full color beginning with the magazine's next issue on August 4.

Viz publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama , the creator of Dragon Ball Z !

The Sand Land manga is a short series that Toriyama serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from May to August 2000. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in November 2000.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime film that will open in theaters in Japan on August 18. The film will have its world premiere screening at this year's Comic-Con International San Diego, which will take place on July 21 to 23 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The manga is also inspiring an action role-playing game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .