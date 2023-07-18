Hikaru in the Light!'s Mai Matsuda Launches New Manga on August 1

Manga centers on 2 students who participate in "Go-Home Club"

Hōkago Kitaku Biyori

This year's 15th issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday thatwill launch a new manga titled(A Fine Day for Going Home After School) in the manga's next issue on August 1. The romantic comedy manga will have a color opening page.

The manga centers on Shun, a new student that is invited to be a part of the "Go-Home Club" (a Japanese slang term for people who do not participate in afterschool club activities and go home instead) by a girl nicknamed "Go Home." While at first he refuses, the girl does not seem to take no for an answer, and he is forced into going along with her.

Matsuda launched the Hikaru in the Light! manga (seen right) in Manga Action in May 2021, and ended it in August 2022. Futabasha published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Azuki licensed the manga, and released all four volumes in English.

