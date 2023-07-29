News
Discotek to Release 3 Digimon Films With New Uncut English Dub Featuring Classic Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Discotek announced at a special screening at Otakon on Saturday that it will release four Digimon films in a "Digimon the Movies Collection 1" set, which will include: Digimon Adventure (Digimon Adventure: Born of Koromon), Digimon Adventure Our War Game! (Digimon: Our War Game), Digimon Adventure 02: Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! (Digimon: The Golden Digimentals), and Digimon: The Movie.
Otakon Digimon screening time!— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 29, 2023
So what exactly are they talking about at that screening event?
Let's get right into it with a trailer for...
Digimon the Movies! pic.twitter.com/nAOSQ2uoff
The release will include the original versions of the Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure Our War Game!, and Digimon Adventure 02: Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! films with new uncut dubs, featuring the classic cast. The new dubbed version uses the Japanese music. The release will also include Japanese audio with English subtitles for the films. Additionally, Digimon: The Movie has been newly remastered in HD with the original dub. Discotek added that there is no short before Digimon: The Movie.
Regarding the new uncut dub cast, Discotek stated, "Anyone who we could find & could come back is here." The company added, "When needed, new actors were cast based on energy & giving a voice & vibe that fits what you heard almost 25 years ago." Discotek screened the new dubs for all three films at Otakon on Saturday.
Discotek said the release will be "coming soon."
Sound Cadence Studios handled the new dub, and the company revealed the full staff and cast lists for each film:
Digimon Adventure
Cast:
- Tai Kamiya: Joshua Seth
- Kari Kamiya: Lara Jill Miller
- Izzy Izumi: Mona Marshall
- Matt Ishida: Michael Reisz
- T.K. Takaishi (Young): Wendee Lee
- Sora Takenouchi: Colleen O'Shaughnessey
- Mimi Tachikawa: Elsie Lovelock
- Joe Kido: Eli Farmer
- Botamon: Peggy O'Neal
- Koromon: Brianne Brozey
- Big Agumon, Miko: Michael Sorich
- Red Greymon: Bryce Papenbrook
- Parrotmon: David Lodge
- Yuuko Kamiya: Dorothy Fahn
- Susumu Kamiya: Doug Erholtz
- Truck Driver 1: Jeff Nimoy
- Truck Driver 2: Bob Buchholz
- Little Boy 1A: Marissa Lenti
- Little Boy 1B: Anna Garduno
- Little Girl 1A: Cherami Leigh
Additional voices include: Kayleigh McKee, Valory Pierce, Michelle Marie, and Peggy O'Neal.
Staff:
- ADR Director, Script Reversioning, Production Coordinator: Marissa Lenti
- Lead ADR Engineer: Lindsay Roberts
- ADR Engineers: Skyler Kilborn, Patrick Morphy, Paloma Ortiz, Wyatt Baker
- Original Script By: Jeff Nimoy, Bob Buchholz
- ADR Script Supervisor: Marc Levy
- ADR Prep: John Van Doren
- Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Gregory Mahan
- Talent Coordinator: Sarah Poulsen
- Producers: Amber Lee Connors, Marc Levy, Marissa Lenti
- Special Thanks: Ben Diskin, Chris Niosi, Tara Sands
- Industry Thanks: CityVox NY
- In Loving Memory: Bob Papenbrook, Philece Sampler, Michael Lindsay
The 20-minute film first premiered in 1999. BELLE and Summer Wars director Mamoru Hosoda directed the film.
Digimon Adventure Our War Game!
Cast:
- Tai Kamiya: Joshua Seth
- Izzy Izumi: Mona Marshall
- Matt Ishida: Michael Reisz
- T.K. Takaishi (Young), Noriko (AKA Party Girl 1), Girl 2A: Wendee Lee
- Kari Kamiya: Lara Jill Miller
- Sora Takenouchi: Colleen O'Shaughnessey
- Mimi Tachikawa, Kinu Ishida (AKA Matt and T.K.'s Grandmother): Elsie Lovelock
- Joe Kido: Eli Farmer
- Agumon: Tom Fahn
- Greymon, MetalGreymon: Bradley Gareth
- WarGreymon, Omnimon: Lex Lang
- Gabumon, MetalGarurumon, Omnimon: Kirk Thornton
- Tentomon, Kabuterimon, MegaKabuterimon, Floyd, Elderly Husband 2A: Jeff Nimoy
- Patamon: Laura Summer
- Biyomon, Female Employee 2B, Little Girl 2C: Cherami Leigh
- Gatomon, Recorded Operator: Edie Mirman
- Gomamon, Male Neighbor 2A: R. Martin Klein
- Palmon, Yasuko (AKA Aunt Bea): Anna Garduno
- Kuramo, Little Girl 2D: Brianne Brozey
- Keramon, Infermon, Diaboromon: Paul St. Peter
- Yolei Inoue: Jessica Peterson
- Yuuko Kamiya: Dorothy Fahn
- Toshiko Takenouchi, Grocery Girl, Little Girl 2B: Marissa Lenti
- Gennai, Newsman: Jason Marnocha
- Miko: Michael Sorich
- Sho (AKA Uncle Al / Andy): Bob Buchholz
- Chisato (AKA Birthday Girl): Madeline Dorroh
- Female Employee 2C, Little Boy 2A: Valory Pierce
- Female Neighbor 2A: Peggy O'Neal
- Female Shopper 2A, Little Boy 2B: Kayleigh McKee
- Female Shopper 2B, Little Brother 2A: Molly Zhang
- Professor, Little Boy 2C: Neil Kaplan
- Little Girl 2A: Michelle Marie
- Male Elderly Neighbor 2B: David Lodge
- Older Brother 2A: Bryce Papenbrook
Additional voices include: Kayleigh McKee, Valory Pierce, Michelle Marie, Peggy O'Neal, Clifford Chapin, Mark Allen Jr., Alexis Tipton, Molly Zhang, R. Martin Klein, Bryce Papenbrook, Tom Fahn, and Eli Farmer.
Staff:
- ADR Director, Script Reversioning, Production Coordinator: Marissa Lenti
- Lead ADR Engineer: Lindsay Roberts
- ADR Engineers: Skyler Kilborn, Patrick Morphy, Paloma Ortiz, Wyatt Baker
- Original Script By: Jeff Nimoy, Bob Buchholz
- ADR Script Supervisor: Marc Levy
- ADR Prep: John Van Doren
- Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Gregory Mahan
- Talent Coordinator: Sarah Poulsen
- Producers: Amber Lee Connors, Marc Levy, Marissa Lenti
- Special Thanks: Ben Diskin, Chris Niosi, Tara Sands
- Industry Thanks: CityVox NY
- In Loving Memory: Philece Sampler, Michael Lindsay, Joseph Pilato, Mike Reynolds
The 40-minute film first premiered in 2000. Mamoru Hosoda directed the film.
Digimon Adventure 02: Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!!
Cast:
- Willis, Willis (Young): Bob Glouberman
- Davis Motomiya: Brian Donovan
- Yolei Inoue: Jessica Peterson
- Cody Hida: Madeline Dorroh
- Kari Kamiya: Lara Jill Miller
- T.K. Takaishi: Doug Erholtz
- Terriermon, Gummymon, Izzy Izumi: Mona Marshall
- Gargomon: Michael Sorich
- Rapidmon: Lex Lang
- Kokomon, T.K. Takaishi (Young): Wendee Lee
- Lopmon: Cherami Leigh
- Wendigomon, Cherubimon: Paul St. Peter
- Veemon, DemiVeemon: Derek Stephen Prince
- Flamedramon, Raidramon, Magnamon, Poromon: Steve Blum
- Hawkmon, Halsemon: Neil Kaplan
- Armadillomon, Upamon: Wayne Grayson
- Digmon: Tom Fahn
- Gatomon, Angewomon, Magnadramon: Edie Mirman
- Patamon: Laura Summer
- Angemon, Seraphimon: Bradley Gareth
- Tai Kamiya: Joshua Seth
- Matt Ishida: Michael Reisz
- Sora Takenouchi: Colleen O'Shaughnessey
- Mimi Tachikawa: Elsie Lovelock
- Joe Kido: Eli Farmer
- Boy Soccer Player 3A: Bryce Papenbrook
- Little Boy 3A: Michelle Marie
- Little Boy 3B: Anna Garduno
- Little Boy 3C: Alexis Tipton
- Male Bandmember 3A: Clifford Chapin
- Male Bandmember 3B: Mark Allen Jr.
- Male Driver 3A: Jeff Nimoy
Additional voices include: Clifford Chapin, Mark Allen Jr., Alexis Tipton, and Molly Zhang.
Staff:
- ADR Director, Script Reversioning, Production Coordinator: Marissa Lenti
- Lead ADR Engineer: Lindsay Roberts
- ADR Engineers: Skyler Kilborn, Patrick Morphy, Paloma Ortiz, Wyatt Baker
- Original Script By: Jeff Nimoy, Bob Buchholz
- ADR Script Supervisor: Marc Levy
- ADR Prep: John Van Doren
- Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Gregory Mahan
- Talent Coordinator: Sarah Poulsen
- Producers: Amber Lee Connors, Marc Levy, Marissa Lenti
- Special Thanks: Ben Diskin, Chris Niosi, Tara Sands
- Industry Thanks: CityVox NY
- In Loving Memory: Philece Sampler, Michael Lindsay, Robert Axelrod
The 65-minute film first premiered in 2000. Shigeyasu Yamauchi (Casshern Sins, Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn) directed the film.
Digimon: The Movie is a compilation of the Digimon Adventure film, the Digimon: Our War Game film, and the Digimon: The Golden Digimentals film.
Sources: Discotek's Twitter account, Sound Cadence Studios' Twitter account