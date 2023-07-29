Discotek to Release 3 Digimon Films With New Uncut English Dub Featuring Classic Cast

Discotek announced at a special screening at Otakon on Saturday that it will release four Digimon films in a "Digimon the Movies Collection 1" set, which will include: Digimon Adventure ( Digimon Adventure: Born of Koromon ), Digimon Adventure Our War Game! ( Digimon: Our War Game ), Digimon Adventure 02: Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! ( Digimon: The Golden Digimentals ), and Digimon: The Movie .

The release will include the original versions of the Digimon Adventure , Digimon Adventure Our War Game! , and Digimon Adventure 02: Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! films with new uncut dubs, featuring the classic cast. The new dubbed version uses the Japanese music. The release will also include Japanese audio with English subtitles for the films. Additionally, Digimon: The Movie has been newly remastered in HD with the original dub. Discotek added that there is no short before Digimon: The Movie .

Regarding the new uncut dub cast, Discotek stated, "Anyone who we could find & could come back is here." The company added, "When needed, new actors were cast based on energy & giving a voice & vibe that fits what you heard almost 25 years ago." Discotek screened the new dubs for all three films at Otakon on Saturday.

Discotek said the release will be "coming soon."

Sound Cadence Studios handled the new dub, and the company revealed the full staff and cast lists for each film:

Digimon Adventure

Cast:

Additional voices include: Kayleigh McKee , Valory Pierce , Michelle Marie , and Peggy O'Neal .

Staff:

The 20-minute film first premiered in 1999. BELLE and Summer Wars director Mamoru Hosoda directed the film.

Digimon Adventure Our War Game!

Cast:

Additional voices include: Kayleigh McKee , Valory Pierce , Michelle Marie , Peggy O'Neal , Clifford Chapin , Mark Allen Jr. , Alexis Tipton , Molly Zhang , R. Martin Klein , Bryce Papenbrook , Tom Fahn , and Eli Farmer .

Staff:

ADR Director , Script Reversioning, Production Coordinator : Marissa Lenti

, Script Reversioning, : Lead ADR Engineer: Lindsay Roberts

Engineer: ADR Engineers: Skyler Kilborn , Patrick Morphy , Paloma Ortiz , Wyatt Baker

Engineers: , , , Original Script By: Jeff Nimoy , Bob Buchholz

, ADR Script Supervisor: Marc Levy

Script Supervisor: ADR Prep: John Van Doren

Prep: Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Gregory Mahan

Talent Coordinator: Sarah Poulsen

Producers: Amber Lee Connors , Marc Levy , Marissa Lenti

, , Special Thanks: Ben Diskin , Chris Niosi , Tara Sands

, , Industry Thanks: CityVox NY

In Loving Memory: Philece Sampler , Michael Lindsay , Joseph Pilato , Mike Reynolds

The 40-minute film first premiered in 2000. Mamoru Hosoda directed the film.

Digimon Adventure 02: Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!!

Cast:

Willis, Willis (Young): Bob Glouberman

Davis Motomiya: Brian Donovan

Yolei Inoue: Jessica Peterson

Cody Hida: Madeline Dorroh

Kari Kamiya: Lara Jill Miller

T.K. Takaishi: Doug Erholtz

Terriermon, Gummymon, Izzy Izumi: Mona Marshall

Gargomon: Michael Sorich

Rapidmon: Lex Lang

Kokomon, T.K. Takaishi (Young): Wendee Lee

Lopmon: Cherami Leigh

Wendigomon, Cherubimon: Paul St. Peter

Veemon, DemiVeemon: Derek Stephen Prince

Flamedramon, Raidramon, Magnamon, Poromon: Steve Blum

Hawkmon, Halsemon: Neil Kaplan

Armadillomon, Upamon: Wayne Grayson

Digmon: Tom Fahn

Gatomon, Angewomon, Magnadramon: Edie Mirman

Patamon: Laura Summer

Angemon, Seraphimon: Bradley Gareth

Tai Kamiya: Joshua Seth

Matt Ishida: Michael Reisz

Sora Takenouchi: Colleen O'Shaughnessey

Mimi Tachikawa: Elsie Lovelock

Joe Kido: Eli Farmer

Boy Soccer Player 3A: Bryce Papenbrook

Little Boy 3A: Michelle Marie

Little Boy 3B: Anna Garduno

Little Boy 3C: Alexis Tipton

Male Bandmember 3A: Clifford Chapin

Male Bandmember 3B: Mark Allen Jr.

Male Driver 3A: Jeff Nimoy

Additional voices include: Clifford Chapin , Mark Allen Jr. , Alexis Tipton , and Molly Zhang .

Staff:

ADR Director , Script Reversioning, Production Coordinator : Marissa Lenti

, Script Reversioning, : Lead ADR Engineer: Lindsay Roberts

Engineer: ADR Engineers: Skyler Kilborn , Patrick Morphy , Paloma Ortiz , Wyatt Baker

Engineers: , , , Original Script By: Jeff Nimoy , Bob Buchholz

, ADR Script Supervisor: Marc Levy

Script Supervisor: ADR Prep: John Van Doren

Prep: Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Gregory Mahan

Talent Coordinator: Sarah Poulsen

Producers: Amber Lee Connors , Marc Levy , Marissa Lenti

, , Special Thanks: Ben Diskin , Chris Niosi , Tara Sands

, , Industry Thanks: CityVox NY

In Loving Memory: Philece Sampler , Michael Lindsay , Robert Axelrod

The 65-minute film first premiered in 2000. Shigeyasu Yamauchi ( Casshern Sins , Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn ) directed the film.

Digimon: The Movie is a compilation of the Digimon Adventure film, the Digimon: Our War Game film, and the Digimon: The Golden Digimentals film.