Gundam SEED FREEDOM Anime Film Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Cast

The staff for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film project revealed on Tuesday the second promotional video, cast, and character visuals:

🎥｛C.E.75 #ガンダムSEED の新たな物語 【2024.1.26 ROAD SHOW🎬】 『機動戦士ガンダムSEED FREEDOM』 ┏━━解禁情報━━┓ 第2弾PV公開🎉 ┗━━━━━━━━┛ 新規カット＆キャストボイス入り🗣️✨ ＊第1弾PVはこちら：https://youtu.be/vx6KV5yiFUA #SEEDFREEDOM #g_seed(@SEED_HDRP)August 7

The cast, which features returning and new members, includes:

The film will open in Japan on January 26, 2024. The story is chronologically set in C.E. (Cosmic Era) 75.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda is directing the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) is designing the characters.

Other staff members include:

The film project is part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative, which was announced in 2021. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime in 2022, and it has several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda confirmed that the film is a sequel to the second Gundam Seed television anime, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny .

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006. Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced the planned film project in May 2006.

Chiaki Morosawa , the head scriptwriter for the two Gundam Seed series, passed away at the age of 56 in 2016. She had been collaborating with her husband, who directed both Gundam Seed television series, on the planned Gundam Seed film project. Morosawa had explained in 2008 that the plot for the project was completed, but that she had been ill since the end of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel in 2005.

