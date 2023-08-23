Moebana Author Hidari Yokoyama Launches New Manga on Friday

This year's 38th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that Hidari Yokoyama will launch a new manga titled Tsuruko no Ongaeshi ( Tsuruko Returns the Favor ) on the Shonen Jump+ service on Friday.

Image via Shonen Jump+'s Twitter account © Shueisha, Hidari Yokoyama

The romantic comedy manga is set in a concept cafe, where a forbidden love story between a customer (a teacher) and a cafe staff (a student) begins.

Yokoyama launched the Moebana manga on Shonen Jump+ in June 2022, and it ended on March 30. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2022, and its fourth and final volume on May 2. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the manga in English.