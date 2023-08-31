Super Mario Bros. Wonder Game's Video Reveals Worlds, Enemies, Power-Ups, Badges, Multiplayer

2D platforming game launches for Switch on October 20

Nintendo unveiled on Thursday a Direct livestream for Super Mario Bros. Wonder , a new 2D platforming game for Nintendo Switch, and it previewed the worlds, characters, enemies, power-ups, badges, and multiplayer. (Footage starts at around 29:50 in video below)

There will be seven new worlds, including Pipe-Rock Plateau, Fluff-Puff Peaks, Shining Falls, and Petal Isles. Players can travel to levels on the world map, and there will also be open areas where players can select the levels they want to enter. Levels display difficulty levels on the map.

The playable characters are Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yellow Toad, Blue Toad, Toadette, Yoshi, Red Yoshi, Yellow Yoshi, Blue Yoshi, and Nabbit. Everyone except the Yoshis and Nabbit have the same controls and moves. Yoshis and Nabbit cannot take damage, but they also cannot transform with power-ups. In addition, Yoshis can flutter-jump and use their tongues to eat enemies and spit them out. In multiplayer, if someone is playing as Yoshi, other characters can ride them.

New enemies include Hoppycats, Melon Piranha Plants, Condarts, Konks, Mumsies, and Maw-Maws. Familiar enemies such as Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Boo, and Lakitu also return.

The first new power-up is Elephant, which allow players to use their trunk to defeat enemies and spray water. Elephants can also break through blocks easily. The Bubble power-up allows players to release bubbles to trap enemies or use as extra bouncy platforms. The Drill lets players burrow underground and up in the ceiling, and it gives players protection from falling enemies. The Wonder Flower transforms the stage and sometimes the character in different ways known as Wonder Effects.

The game will have local and online multiplayer functionality. Up to four players can play the game in local mode. In online mode, shadows of live players appear. If players die and become a ghost, they can return to the game without losing a life by touching another player or a live player shadow. Players can also send greetings and set Standees, which also revive ghost players. There is also a Friend Race mode.

The Direct also announced that the Switch is getting a new Mario Red Edition OLED model on October 6.

The game will launch on October 20.

Source: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct livestream