Isagi Mizunaga's The Soul Spewing Wielder Manga Ends on September 30

Occult x battle comedy manga launched on April 29

© Isagi Mizunaga, Shueisha

Tamarobi in Out

'smanga app and website revealed on Saturday that's) manga will end in its next chapter on September 30.

MANGA Plus publishes the manga digitally in English, and describes the story:

One day, a high school boy who just wants to be popular encounters a cute girl being attacked by the spirit of a fallen warrior! He rushes in to save her, only to suddenly lose consciousness…? Check out this explosive occult x battle comedy!!

Mizunaga launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website on April 29. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on September 4.



Source: Shonen Jump+