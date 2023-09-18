News
Isagi Mizunaga's The Soul Spewing Wielder Manga Ends on September 30
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Occult x battle comedy manga launched on April 29
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga app and website revealed on Saturday that Isagi Mizunaga's The Soul Spewing Wielder (Tamarobi in Out) manga will end in its next chapter on September 30.
Mizunaga launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website on April 29. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on September 4.
MANGA Plus publishes the manga digitally in English, and describes the story:
One day, a high school boy who just wants to be popular encounters a cute girl being attacked by the spirit of a fallen warrior! He rushes in to save her, only to suddenly lose consciousness…? Check out this explosive occult x battle comedy!!
Mizunaga launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website on April 29. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on September 4.
Source: Shonen Jump+