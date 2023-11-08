PlayStation 4/5 to Stop Offering X/Twitter Integration

Users will no longer be able to post, view content on Twitter on November 13

Image via PlayStation website © Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

PlayStation

(SIE) announced on Monday that beginning on November 13, its4 and5 consoles will no longer support integration with the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform. With the end of integration with the platform, users will no longer be able to post nor view content on Twitter via their PS4 and PS5 consoles. They will also no longer be able to link Twitter accounts to their consoles. SIE did not state the reason for ending integration with Twitter.

After Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the social media platform announced on February earlier this year that it would begin charging developers a monthly fee for allowing apps to access Twitter with the platform's API (Application Programming Interface, which is used by software to communicate with other software), ranging from US$100 to US$210,000 per month, depending on the volume of traffic.

Since then, a number of other platforms, software, and games have announced the end of their respective integrations to Twitter, including Microsoft 's Xbox consoles, leaving the Nintendo Switch the only major console left with Twitter integration. Games with Twitter integration, including numerous online and smartphone games, have also since ended integration with Twitter.