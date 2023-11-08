News
PlayStation 4/5 to Stop Offering X/Twitter Integration
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
After Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the social media platform announced on February earlier this year that it would begin charging developers a monthly fee for allowing apps to access Twitter with the platform's API (Application Programming Interface, which is used by software to communicate with other software), ranging from US$100 to US$210,000 per month, depending on the volume of traffic.
Since then, a number of other platforms, software, and games have announced the end of their respective integrations to Twitter, including Microsoft's Xbox consoles, leaving the Nintendo Switch the only major console left with Twitter integration. Games with Twitter integration, including numerous online and smartphone games, have also since ended integration with Twitter.