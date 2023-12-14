New Urusei Yatsura Anime's 2nd Half to Air for Half Year Starting on January 11

The official website for the new television anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Urusei Yatsura manga revealed on Thursday that the show's second half will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) starting on January 11. A year-end special program for the anime featuring voice actors Hiroshi Kamiya , Sumire Uesaka , and Shūhei Nakano will air on December 29.

The site also revealed one more new cast member:

Miyu Irino as Inaba

Image via Urusei Yatsura anime's website © 高橋留美子・小学館／アニメ「うる星やつら」製作委員会

The anime premiered in theprogramming block onin October 2022.is streaming the anime, and began streaming the English dub on March 1.

The anime's first half ran for half a year, or two cours (quarters of a year), without breaks. The entire run of the anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and last four cours , or a full year, although not consecutively.

Takahiro Kamei (episode director on Strike Witches: Road to Berlin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is serving as the series director. Masaru Yokoyama ( Horimiya , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , 2019's Fruits Basket ) is composing the music.

Viz Media began publishing the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus editions in spring 2019 with new translations. Viz describes the series:

Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!

The manga series ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1978 to 1987. Viz Media previously released part of the series in English under the titles Lum and The Return of Lum in the 1990s.

The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from 1981 to 1986, various anime films, and an original video anime ( OVA ) series. AnimEigo released most of the previous anime on home video except for the Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer film, which Central Park Media released. After these companies' licenses expired, Discotek Media has been reissuing the movies.