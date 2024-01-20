Waccha PriMagi Studio Arcade Game to End Service

Image via Waccha PriMagi Studio's website © 2024 T-ARTS

The official Twitter account for Waccha PriMagi! Studio , the renewal of the Waccha PriMagi! arcade game, announced on Friday that the game will be gradually ending service after the update of the second Pretty All-Star part on February 1.

Previously released item collections will be re-released starting on February 8. Friday's announcement did not give a definitive date for the end of service yet.

The game launched in November 2022 with a concept of "I have the lead role," where players can create their characters and do activities like performing at a musical show and walk off the runway. The renewal's main characters include Chimumu, who was previewed in the Waccha PriMagi! anime's finale, and the anime's lead character Myamu herself.

The Waccha PriMagi! game's accompanying anime was the latest television anime in TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's Pretty Series franchise, and it ended on its 51st episode on October 9, 2022. With this series finale, the overall Pretty Series franchise ended 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.

The anime premiered in October 2021, and HIDIVE is streaming the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and it released the show on Blu-ray Disc.