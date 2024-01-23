Metallic Rouge Original Anime Gets Webtoon Adaptation

Meika Tokyo, Chita Tsurushima's adaptation launches on March 7

The official X/Twitter account of the LINE Manga app revealed on Tuesday that the original television anime Metallic Rouge is getting a full-color webtoon adaptation, which will launch on March 7. Meika Tokyo and Chita Tsurushima are drawing the webtoon, and whomor is in charge of production.

The anime premiered on January 10 on'sprogramming block.streams the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.

Yume Miyamoto stars in the series as the android girl Rouge Redmaster, and Tomoyo Kurosawa co-stars as her partner Naomi Orthmann.

Other cast members include (character name spellings are not confirmed):

Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday ) is directing the anime at BONES . Yutaka Izubuchi ( Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199 , RahXephon ) is handling the series scripts and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop ) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki ( BELLE ) is composing the music alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei .

The "tech noir" anime takes place in a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder Immortal Nine, nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.