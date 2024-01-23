News
Metallic Rouge Original Anime Gets Webtoon Adaptation
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X/Twitter account of the LINE Manga app revealed on Tuesday that the original television anime Metallic Rouge is getting a full-color webtoon adaptation, which will launch on March 7. Meika Tokyo and Chita Tsurushima are drawing the webtoon, and whomor is in charge of production.The anime premiered on January 10 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. Crunchyroll streams the series worldwide excluding Asia as it airs in Japan.
Yume Miyamoto stars in the series as the android girl Rouge Redmaster, and Tomoyo Kurosawa co-stars as her partner Naomi Orthmann.
Other cast members include (character name spellings are not confirmed):
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jean Yunghart
- Yu Shimamura as Sara Fitzgerald
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Jaron Fate
- Yui Ogura as Jill Sturgeon
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Afdal Bashal
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Eden Vallock
- Atsushi Miyauchi as Ash Stahl
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Noid 262
- Hiroshi Yanaka as Puppeteer
- Mariya Ise as Opera
- Minami Tsuda as Ace/Alice Machias
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Graufon Berg
- Haruka Shiraishi as Cyan Bluestar
- Yōko Hikasa as Eva Cristella
- Yoshimitsu Shimoyama as Roy Yunghart
Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) is directing the anime at BONES. Yutaka Izubuchi (Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199, RahXephon) is handling the series scripts and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto (Macross Delta) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) is composing the music alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei.
The "tech noir" anime takes place in a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder Immortal Nine, nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.
Sources: LINE Manga app's Twitter account, Metallic Rouge anime's website