P.A. Works Reveals New Original TV Anime Mayonaka Punch

Kadokawa and P.A. Works revealed a new original television anime project titled Mayonaka Punch (Midnight Punch) on Friday. The anime will premiere in July.

©2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT

The "girls comedy" anime centers on "NewTubers" who stream on the world's largest video sharing site "NewTube." The two women pictured in the visual above are Masaki (pictured bottom) and Ribu (pictured top).

The anime will reunite the main staff of the Ya Boy Kongming! anime, including director Shū Honma , scriptwriter Hideaki Shirasaka , and studio P.A. Works . Ryōta Arima (chief animation director for The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ) is adapting Tsukasa Kotobuki 's ( Saber Marionette J , Cyberteam in Akihabara ) original character designs for animation. "Dōga Tōkō Shōjo" (Video Submission Girls) is credited with the original work.

The project will also include a manga and a novel adaptation. Tomomi Usui ( Cube Arts ) will launch the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Young Ace magazine in its April 2024 issue on March 4.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.