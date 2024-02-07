Funimation App Shuts Down on April 2 as Its Accounts Merge With Crunchyroll

© Crunchyroll, LLC

announced on Wednesday that theapp will shut down on April 2, as part of the ongoing content and service consolidation fromtoafter the companies merged . Eachsubscriber can migrate their account to(including their watch history and queue), or merge theiraccount with a pre-existingaccount (if the two accounts are tied to the same email address).

Crunchyroll will not support Funimation 's digital copy content. Funimation provided digital copies as part of some home video DVD or Blu-ray Disc purchases.

While Crunchyroll has continued to move content from Funimation to Crunchyroll since the spring 2022 anime season, it has not yet fully transferred all Funimation content to Crunchyroll . The Fandom Post editor-in-chief Chris Beveridge compiled a continuously updating list of all content that has yet to become available on Crunchyroll . Anime News Network has not verified if all entries on Beveridge's list are not present on Crunchyroll .

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

Source: Funimation