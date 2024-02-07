×
News
Funimation App Shuts Down on April 2 as Its Accounts Merge With Crunchyroll

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll will not support Funimation digital copies

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that the Funimation app will shut down on April 2, as part of the ongoing content and service consolidation from Funimation to Crunchyroll after the companies merged. Each Funimation subscriber can migrate their account to Crunchyroll (including their watch history and queue), or merge their Funimation account with a pre-existing Crunchyroll account (if the two accounts are tied to the same email address).

Crunchyroll will not support Funimation's digital copy content. Funimation provided digital copies as part of some home video DVD or Blu-ray Disc purchases.

While Crunchyroll has continued to move content from Funimation to Crunchyroll since the spring 2022 anime season, it has not yet fully transferred all Funimation content to Crunchyroll. The Fandom Post editor-in-chief Chris Beveridge compiled a continuously updating list of all content that has yet to become available on Crunchyroll. Anime News Network has not verified if all entries on Beveridge's list are not present on Crunchyroll.

Sony's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll.

