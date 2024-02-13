Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards Manga Gets Live-Action Film

© Masamitsu Nigatsu, Kodansha

Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards

This year's 11th issue of'sannounced on Wednesday that's) manga is getting a live-action film.

Kodansha 's K manga service is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

They have only one goal – to kill Honeko Akabane! One day, Arakuni Ibuki learns that his childhood friend, Honeko Akabane, is being targeted by assassins! Both of them are in Class 3-4 at Sosoji High School, and Ibuki is ordered to protect Akabane for one year. His goal is to ensure that she graduates safely, but he must do so without her realizing it. And so begins his secret life as a bodyguard at school! However, there seems to be more secrets within "Class 3-4"…?! This is the start of a new and exciting action school comedy!!

Nigatsu debuted the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2022. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on November 16, and it will publish the seventh volume on Friday.

Source: Comic Natalie