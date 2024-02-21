Crunchyroll Adds Great Pretender razbliuto Sequel Anime on February 22

Anime premieres on TV in Japan on Friday

The anime will stream on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST worldwide except in Japan and the Middle East.

The anime will premiere and stream exclusively in Japan on the DMM TV streaming service on Friday at 24:00 JST (effectively, Saturday at 12 midnight JST). The anime screened in cinemas in North America on January 9 and 10. Manga Productions holds the master license for the anime in 16 countries in the Middle East. The anime has been planned for release in the Middle East and South Africa the same time as in Japan.

The sequel anime centers on Dorothy, a gifted swindler, who is supposedly dead after losing a game with a Shanghai organization. She finds herself in a small town in Taipei, without any memory of her past. Chased by Taipei's black society, Dorothy heads to Kyoto, but there, something awaits her too.

The anime features much of the staff from the first anime returning. Hiro Kaburagi returned as director, and was also in charge of series composition alongside Taku Kishimoto , with previous head writer Ryota Kosawa now credited for script supervision. Mai Teshima was the assistant director. Shōsuke Ishibashi replaced Kyoji Asano as chief animation director, joining returning Hirotaka Katō in the chief animation director credits. Keita Shimizu was no no longer credited for design, while Akiyo Okuda and Shōsuke Ishibashi remained credited. Yumiko Sudou was credited as art director alongside returning art director Yūsuke Takeda .

The sequel anime's cast are:

The anime's first series premiered in July 2020 on Fuji TV 's +UItra programming block. The anime ran for two cours (quarters of a year) for a total of 23 episodes.

Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan in August 2020. Netflix streamed the anime exclusively worldwide, but released it in Japan ahead of the rest of the world.

Artist Daichi Marui launched a manga adaptation of the anime on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website and LINE Manga service in June 2020, but the manga went on hiatus in September 2020 due to Marui's poor health.

