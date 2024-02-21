Live-Action RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi TV Series Airs on April 2

New visual features Yūmi Kawai as Reina, Ryota Bando as Satō

The official Twitter account for the live-action television series of Takeichi Abaraya and original series creator Kadzuya Konomoto 's RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi (stylized with a backwards R in "RoOT") manga revealed on Wednesday that the series will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 2 at 24:30 JST (effectively, April 3 at 12:30 a.m.). The account also revealed a new visual featuring Yūmi Kawai as 19-year-old detective Reina and Ryota Bando as the unlucky but optimistic gumshoe Satō.

Image via RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi series' Twitter account © TV TOKYO Corporation

Daisuke Kuroda plays Ibusuki, the head of the detective agency where Reina and Satō work. Mary Sara plays Akamichi, the mysterious fixer who assists in their investigations. Rio Teramoto plays Kanon, a popular hostess and Reina's friend from high school. Hinako Kikuchi plays a high school girl who goes missing. Reno Nakamura, a member of real-life idol group Nogizaka46 , plays Rui Nikaido, the center singer of the in-story idol trio Mystery Kiss. Yuki Ito plays Shiho Ichimura, the quiet yet ambitious member of Mystery Kiss. Momoko Kobayashi plays Mystery Kiss' carefree and innocent member Yuki Mitsuya. Hiroyuki Toritani plays Mystery Kiss' manager Yamamoto. Yu Inaba plays Imai, Rui's diehard fan who is on the staff of a cabaret club.

Atsushi Shinohara plays Odogawa, the protagonist of the original Odd Taxi anime. Naoko Yoshimoto plays Taeko, the owner of an izakaya that Odogawa frequents. Jirō Masanobu plays Kakihana, a regular at Taeko's izakaya. Kazuhito Tomikawa plays the police officer Daimon. Endō Yūtō plays Kabasawa, a college student and fledgling YouTuber. Masaki Miura plays Dobu, a yakuza thug. Eita Okuno plays Yano, a constantly-rapping yakuza lieutenant. Kōta Yamaguchi plays Sekiguchi, Yano's subordinate. Takashi Matsuo plays Donraku Shofutei, a popular rakugo performer. Ikkei Watanabe plays Kuroda, Dobu and Yano's superior in the yakuza. Atsuhiro Tsuda and Yūsuke of comedy duo Diane reprise their roles from the anime as aspiring manzai comedy duo Homosapiens. Atsuko Fukuda, Sachiko Nakagome, Shūjirō Masa also play roles in the show.

Image via Odd Taxi series' Twitter account © TV TOKYO Corporation

Takafumi Tsuchiya is directing and writing the script.

The RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi manga launched in February 2023 on Big Comic Superior 's web manga site Darupana as part of the project of the same title.

The Odd Taxi anime premiered in Japan in April 2021 and aired for 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in the West.