Odd Taxi Anime Premieres on April 5

The staff for the Odd Taxi original anime announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on April 5 at 2:00 a.m. JST (effectively, April 6). The staff unveiled a new visual:

The staff also revealed that the the anime's original soundtrack will ship on May 19. Director and character designer Baku Kinoshita is drawing the soundtrack's jacket. The soundtrack will also bundle a booklet with liner notes by PUNPEE , VaVa , and OMSB as well as stickers with Kinoshita's illustrations.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and AT-X in April. The cast will appear in an advance screening of the first four episodes in Tokyo on March 20, while a special digest version of those episodes will also stream online.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime, and it describes the story:

The story follows Kotogawa, a 41-year-old taxi driver with no relatives and who keeps himself to himself. His conversations with his customers lead him to a girl who has disappeared.

Manga creator Kadzuya Konomoto ( Seto Utsumi ) is writing the anime. Kinoshita is directing the anime. Norio Nitta is the assistant director. Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama are designing the characters. Kenji Katо̄ is the art director. Tatsue Ōzaki is in charge of color design. Miyabi Amada is the director of photography. Yoshiki Ushiroda is credited for editing. Kohei Yoshida is the recording director at Pony Canyon Enterprise. PUNPEE VaVa OMSB is in charge of the music, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production with collaboration by Summit, Inc. P.I.C.S. and OLM are producing the anime. P.I.C.S. is also credited for the original work and planning.

