Atlus, Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord Game Gives Combat Tips in New Trailer

Tactical fantasy RPG launches for Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X|S on March 8

The official Atlus West YouTube channel streamed a new trailer for Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord game on Wednesday showcasing the game's battlegrounds, battle system, as well as preparations the player can make before engaging in combat.

The game's digital "Monarch Edition" includes a 132-page digital artbook, and a digital 16-bit soundtrack with 20 tracks.

The physical "Monarch Edition" includes a box, a soundtrack CD with the 20 16-bit tracks, the physical version of the same artbook, and an original card game.

Customers who pre-order the game will receive a DLC set that allows them to customize the in-game Liberation Army's Flag with emblem designs from Odin Sphere, Dragon's Crown , and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim .

Vanillaware describes the game:

Liberate your kingdom, reclaim your destiny- From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style.

The tactical fantasy role-playing game will feature overworld exploration and battles with over 60 characters and five nations.