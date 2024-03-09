The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novels Gets TV Anime, Webtoon

The GA Fes 2024 event announced on Saturday that a television anime of Sakaku Hishikawa 's The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows ( Isshun de Chiryō Shiteita no ni Yakutatazu to Tsuihō Sareta Tensai Chiyushi, Yami Healer to Shite Tanoshiku Ikiru ) light novel series has been green-lit.

The novels' illustrator Daburyu and their manga adaptation's artist Ten Jūnoichi drew illustrations to celebrate the anime announcement:

The story also has a Webtoon adaptation in the works for release from GA Comic this summer:

J-Novel Club licensed the novel series and Ten Jūnoichi 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Life hasn't been kind to Zenos. He was born in the slums, and his dirt-poor background has denied him almost every opportunity. After an encounter with a healer, he throws himself into studying to become one and finally catches a break when an adventurer invites Zenos into his party. Zenos is thrilled—so thrilled, in fact, that he's willing to put up with his teammates treating him like garbage. They fail to appreciate his talents and ultimately kick him to the curb, claiming he's outlived his usefulness to them. Now bereft of money and out of options, Zenos decides to put his self-taught skills to use elsewhere and opens an underground clinic. Word quickly spreads about the brilliant healer working incredible magic in the city's shadowy underbelly. Even the royal palace is taking notice... Can Zenos buck the odds and carve out a life for himself in a world that's done nothing but spit in his face? And can he save the lives of the patients who wind up on his doorstep in the process?

Hishikawa began the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website, and the GA Bunko imprint will publish the sixth volume with art by Daburyu on March 15. The manga adaptation's third volume will also ship on that day. The series has 200,000 copies in circulation.

Source: Comic Natalie