Actor Masaaki Maeda Dies at 91

Image via Kira Boshi

The Sankei Shimbun

reported last Friday that actordied on February 27 due to ischemic heart failure. He was 91.

There was a funeral held for immediate family.

Maeda was known for the Ken-chan and Jiken Kisha television series. Maeda played Carozzo "Iron Mask" Ronah in Mobile Suit Gundam F91 . His other roles include Shogoro Yano in Seishun Anime Zenshu and Nora in Hoero! Bun Bun .



Source:The Sankei Shimbun