Actor Masaaki Maeda Dies at 91
posted on by Alex Mateo
Maeda voiced Carozzo "Iron Mask" Ronah in Mobile Suit Gundam F91
The Sankei Shimbun reported last Friday that actor Masaaki Maeda died on February 27 due to ischemic heart failure. He was 91.
Maeda was known for the Ken-chan and Jiken Kisha television series. Maeda played Carozzo "Iron Mask" Ronah in Mobile Suit Gundam F91. His other roles include Shogoro Yano in Seishun Anime Zenshu and Nora in Hoero! Bun Bun.
There was a funeral held for immediate family.
Source:The Sankei Shimbun