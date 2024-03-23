News
God's Game We Play Anime Reveals 2nd Video, Cast Member Miyu Tomita
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kadokawa unveiled during the AnimeJapan 2024 event on Saturday the second promotional video for the television anime of Kei Sazane's Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru (God's Game We Play or literally, God is Hungry for Games) light novel series. The staff also revealed that Miyu Tomita will play an unnamed "mysterious beautiful girl" who calls herself "unrivaled." The video previews the ending theme song "I'm GAME!" by Hina Tachibana, who voices Pearl Diamond.
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Fay
- Akari Kitō as Leoleshea
- Hina Tachibana as Pearl Diamond
- Kanna Nakamura as Nel Reckless
- Ami Koshimizu as Miranda
Tatsuya Shiraishi (episode unit director for Overlord II, Overlord III) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS (Call of the Night, Hanebado!). NTL is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshihiro Watanabe from Frontier One is the character designer, and Gin from Busted Rose is composing the music at Pony Canyon. AliA perform the opening theme song "NewGame," and Hina Tachibana, who voices the character of Pearl Diamond in the series, performs the ending theme song "I'm GAME!"
The anime's additional staff are:
- Chief Animation Director: Ryo Kobayashi
- Main Animmator: Jōji Ōshima
- Sub-Character Designers: Eriko Haga (LIDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio), Makoto Etō, Shuhei Miwa
- Monster Effect Design: Hiroyasu Oda
- Design Works: Gaku Watanabe, Shun Nakajima, Masaru Futagawa
- Art Director: Ken Naito (Studio Tulip)
- Art Setting: Barnstorm Design Labo Toshinari Tanaka, Satoshi Yuri, Hiroyuki Ōyama
- Color Design: Akira Hashigami
- 3DCGI Director: Yoshimasa Yamazaki (LIDEN FILMS)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Keisuke Nozawa (Graphinica Sapporo Studio)
- Editing: Misaki Enokida (EditZ)
- Sound Director: Noboru Haraguchi
- Sound Effect: Yuki Hayashi
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:
When the gods grow bored, they decide to spice up their eternal existence by challenging all takers in an ultimate battle of wits! Of course, these deities are capricious, unfair, and incomprehensible at the best of times, so winning is virtually impossible for a mere mortal. Even so, things are bound to get interesting when a former goddess and a genius human boy team up in a bid to win the game to end all games!
Kadokawa published the first novel volume from author Sazane (Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World) in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose. The novels' seventh volume shipped on July 25.
A manga adaptation by Kapiko Toriumi launched in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume on April 21.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.